Rio Olympics: Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte qualify for 200 IM finals

U.S. swimmers Ryan Lochte, right, and Michael Phelps race side...

U.S. swimmers Ryan Lochte, right, and Michael Phelps race side by side in the first leg of the men's 2x100m Individual Medley semifinal at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. Credit: TNS / Robert Gauthier

Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte will duel for gold in Rio de Janeiro.

The two American superstar swimmers each qualified for the finals of the 200-meter individual medley as they finished 1-2 in the second heat of the semifinals on Wednesday at the Rio Olympics.

Phelps, who is gunning for his fourth gold medal of these Olympic Games, finished in 1:55:78, while Lochte finished in 1:56:28.

Phelps won gold in the 200-meter IM in London in 2012 with a time of 1:54.30. Lochte finished just behind him in 1:54.90 to take silver.

