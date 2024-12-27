Sarrazin diagnosed with head injury after crash in downhill training on the slope for 2026 Olympics

BORMIO, Italy — French standout Cyprien Sarrazin was in intensive care with a head injury after a crash during training for a World Cup downhill race on Friday on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Sarrazin was one of two skiers airlifted to a hospital after crashing and the French ski federation said he was conscious but diagnosed with a subdural hematoma — bleeding near the brain.

“He will remain hospitalized in Italy under neurological intensive care,” the federation said.

Pietro Zazzi of Italy was also taken to a hospital by helicopter after a crash. The incidents called into question the safety of the fearsome Stelvio slope — the course for next winter’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

“My opinion here is clear, it’s that they don’t know how to prepare a course,” Sarrazin’s teammate Nils Allègre said. “It’s been 40 years that they have been preparing courses, but they don’t know how to do anything, apart from dangerous things.

“Maybe it’s not something everyone agrees with but it’s my opinion and it’s deep-seated. It’s not right, I don’t know what they’re trying to prove, but a year ahead of organizing the Olympics, having a course like this — they don’t deserve to have the Olympic Games here.”

Sarrazin won the downhill in Bormio last year and was fastest in the first training session on Thursday.

Medical staff are helping France's Cyprien Sarrazin after crashing during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Alessandro Trovati

The 30-year-old Frenchman was on course for another good time in Friday’s second session when he appeared to hit a bump and lost control as he was catapulted into the air, landing on his back and sliding a long way down before being brought to a halt by the safety netting on the side.

Sarrazin enjoyed his best campaign on the World Cup circuit last season with four victories — three downhill and one super-G — but has yet to win in 2024-25.

The men’s Alpine skiing events at the 2026 Olympics will take place in Bormio, while the women’s will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The two ski areas are separated by a five-hour car ride.