French skier Cyprien Sarrazin recovering well after head injury, still unsure about racing again

France's Cyprien Sarrazin speeds down the course during an alpine...

France's Cyprien Sarrazin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val Gardena, Italy, on Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

PARIS — French skier Cyprien Sarrazin says he is recovering fast after his head injury in December but remains unsure about whether he will return to competitive skiing.

Sarrazin underwent surgery for bleeding near the brain after crashing during preparations for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy.

Two months after the crash, Sarrazin told L’Équipe newspaper on Monday he is making progress quicker than expected.

"It’s going really well,” said Sarrazin, who enjoyed his best campaign on the World Cup circuit last season with four victories — three downhill and one super-G.

“I made some pretty meteoric improvements at the start and I’m aware that I was close to disaster, so I’m looking at the positives,” he said. “Above all, I’m taking my time. Progress has been faster than expected. I still have double vision, which bothers me when I look down. But physically I’m getting back into shape.”

Sarrazin, who has yet to recover completely from the crash, said he wants to resume skiing but maybe not as a professional racer.

“I feel I’ve still got that fire in me,” the 30-year-old said. “But, once again, I’m aware of what I’ve been through and I want to take my time before announcing anything. Given recent developments, I’m not against a comeback, there’s always something that drives me.”

Medical staff are carrying France's Cyprien Sarrazin after crashing into...

Medical staff are carrying France's Cyprien Sarrazin after crashing into protections net during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training, in Bormio, Italy, on Dec. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Alessandro Trovati

