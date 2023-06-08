Six individual champions crowned at outdoor track and field championships

AUSTIN, Texas — Arkansas’ Carey McLeod completed an NCAA indoor/outdoor long jump sweep and Arizona's Jordan Geist accomplished the feat in the shot put Wednesday night at the outdoor track and field championships.

Arkansas took the top two spots in the long jump behind McLeod's mark of 27 feet, 1 1/4 inches on his first attempt, followed by teammate Wayne Pinnock.

The Razorbacks topped the team standings with 21 points. Stanford was second with 18, followed by Arizona with 16 and LSU with 15.

Geist won the shot put on his last collegiate throw, reaching 69-1 1/4.

South Alabama junior pole vaulter Kyle Rademeyer cleared his only attempt at 18-8 1/4 to win the event. Rademeyer and Akron’s Hunter Garretson were the only two to clear the winning mark, but Garretson did so on his second attempt.

Kenneth Ikeji became Harvard’s third NCAA champion in the hammer throw — and first since 1962 — with a personal best of 255-7.

Tzuriel Pedrigo won his second NCAA title in three years with a javelin throw of 261-9 to set LSU's program record.

Penn State's Luke Knipe competes in the pole vault finals during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Credit: AP/Sara Diggins

Stanford’s Ky Robinson edged teammate Charles Hicks in the 10,000 meters, finishing in 28 minutes, 10.96 seconds. Leo Neugebauer of LSU led the decathlon with 4,591 points at the halfway mark.

The men's events continue Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.