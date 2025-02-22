SportsOlympics

Swiss ski racer Niels Hintermann says he is now free of lymph node cancer

Switzerland's Niels Hintermann celebrates on the podium after winning an...

Switzerland's Niels Hintermann celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill race, in Kvitfjell, Norway, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Alessandro Trovati

By The Associated Press

ZURICH — Swiss downhill racer Niels Hintermann said Saturday he has won his battle with lymph node cancer.

The 29-year-old Hintermann posted on his Instagram account that he has been declared free of the cancer, which he announced in October would cause him to miss the entire ski season during treatment.

“The days weren’t always easy, but naturally I’m overjoyed that this time is now over,” said Hintermann, a three-time winner of World Cup races.

Hintermann has competed in 100 World Cup races over the past nine years and at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He placed 16th in men’s downhill.

His first World Cup victory came as a surprise on home Swiss snow at Wengen, in an Alpine combined event in 2017 where he wore bib No. 51. He has two downhill wins at Kvitfjell, Norway, in 2022 and again one year ago.

More Olympics

Vonn's peers say her return at 40 is 'pretty freaking awesome'3m read
U.S. short track skater looking for Olympic redemption2m read
Shiffrin has never finished off the podium in a slalom at the worlds3m read
Algerian boxer says she's 'never stayed down' and vows to fight back after lawsuit1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME