Swiss ski racer Niels Hintermann says he is now free of lymph node cancer

ZURICH — Swiss downhill racer Niels Hintermann said Saturday he has won his battle with lymph node cancer.

The 29-year-old Hintermann posted on his Instagram account that he has been declared free of the cancer, which he announced in October would cause him to miss the entire ski season during treatment.

“The days weren’t always easy, but naturally I’m overjoyed that this time is now over,” said Hintermann, a three-time winner of World Cup races.

Hintermann has competed in 100 World Cup races over the past nine years and at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He placed 16th in men’s downhill.

His first World Cup victory came as a surprise on home Swiss snow at Wengen, in an Alpine combined event in 2017 where he wore bib No. 51. He has two downhill wins at Kvitfjell, Norway, in 2022 and again one year ago.