Ski Report

Big Powderhorn — Closed for Snow Sports

Boyne Mountain — Wed 6:55a machine groomed 65 - 65 base 42 of 63 trails 67% open, 284 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Crystal Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Marquette — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Bohemia — Wed Reopen 04/08 packed powder 50 - 50 base Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Nubs Nob — Closed for Snow Sports

Pine Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Brule — Wed Reopen 04/06 packed powder 72 - 72 base Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p; Sat: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Snowriver Mountain Resort — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 15 - 45 base Fri: 10a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:15; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Treetops — Reopen 04/08

Andes Tower Hills — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 40 - 40 base Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Not open.

Buck Hill — Closed for Snow Sports

Detroit Mountain — Reopen 04/08 20 - 20 base Sat: 10a-5p; Open Sat; Apr 15: Last day.

Giants Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 2:39p 2 new machine groomed 30 - 50 base 57 of 62 trails, 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Spirit Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/04 machine groomed 36 - 36 base Tue: 1p-8p; Wed-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-6p; Open Tue-Sun Apr 08: Last day.

Wild Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Terry Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Granite Peak — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 38 - 38 base Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Nordic Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Trollhaugen — Closed for Snow Sports

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:46a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 66 - 66 base 144 of 147 trails, 99% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:36a 2 new powder machine groomed 79 - 100 base 117 of 122 trails, 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:36a 1 new packed powder 62 - 67 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:33a 4 new powder machine groomed 60 - 60 base 165 of 169 trails, 100% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Breckenridge — Wed 5:17a variable machine groomed 63 - 63 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 34 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper — Wed 6:06a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 49 - 59 base 64 of 64 trails 100% open, 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain — Wed 4:51a machine groomed 67 - 67 base 152 of 155 trails 100% open, 21 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte — Closed for Snow Sports

Echo Mountain — Wed 5:04a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 16: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:54a 1 new powder machine groomed 30 - 30 base 64 of 65 trails 98% open, 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch — Closed for Snow Sports

Irwin — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 114 - 140 base 100 of 100 trails, 100% open

Kendall Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Keystone — Wed 4:54a spring snow machine groomed 55 - 55 base 119 of 130 trails 92% open, 2961 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loveland — Wed 4:44a machine groomed 63 - 65 base 94 of 94 trails 100% open, 1800 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:31a packed powder machine groomed 72 - 72 base 67 of 67 trails, 100% open 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn — Wed 5:55a 6 new powder machine groomed 95 - 95 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory — Wed 6:19a packed powder machine groomed 90 - 94 base 105 of 105 trails 100% open, 1650 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain — Wed 6:08a powder 100 - 150 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowmass — Wed 5:35a 3 new powder machine groomed 69 - 97 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat — Wed 5:08a 1 new spring snow 83 - 124 base 171 of 171 trails 100% open, 2965 acres, 18 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sunlight — Wed 5:31a packed powder machine groomed 75 - 76 base 76 of 77 trails, 99% open 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Telluride — Wed 5:08a packed powder machine groomed 68 - 70 base 144 of 147 trails 100% open, 1540 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 02: Last day.

Vail — Wed 5:31a 4 new powder machine groomed 74 - 74 base 275 of 275 trails 100% open, 33 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:29a spring snow machine groomed 77 - 81 base 167 of 168 trails 99% open, 3022 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Wed 2:19p 6 new spring snow machine groomed 149 - 164 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Big Sky — Wed 5:40a packed powder machine groomed 60 - 100 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 50 - 50 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Bridger Bowl — Wed 2:55p 6 new powder machine groomed 90 - 90 base 75 of 75 trails, 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Discovery — Wed 6:22a 2 new powder machine groomed 52 - 96 base 59 of 74 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Great Divide — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 20 - 40 base Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Lost Trail — Closed for Snow Sports

Montana Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 52 - 90 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Red Lodge — Wed 6:13a 7 new powder machine groomed 60 - 73 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 1167 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Showdown — Closed for Snow Sports

Whitefish — Wed 5:28a hard packed machine groomed 29 - 90 base 80 of 113 trails 71% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Sipapu — Wed Reopen 04/07 spring snow machine groomed 20 - 46 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 2:39p powder machine groomed 90 - 90 base 86 of 89 trails 97% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Taos — Wed Reopen TBA variable machine groomed 75 - 91 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Alta — Wed 6:36a 29 new powder machine groomed 237 - 237 base 109 of 118 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 23: Last day.

Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:49a 11 new powder machine groomed 146 - 146 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Brian Head — Wed 6:39a 17 new powder machine groomed 131 - 131 base 71 of 71 trails, 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Brighton — Wed 6:38a 18 new powder machine groomed 195 - 195 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 29: Last day.

Cherry Peak — Wed 6:41a 14 new powder machine groomed 90 - 90 base 38 of 38 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p.

Deer Valley — Wed 6:51a 9 new powder machine groomed 149 - 149 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Eagle Point — Closed for Snow Sports

Nordic Valley — Wed 6:53a 1 new powder machine groomed 95 - 95 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Park City — Wed 6:28a 16 new powder machine groomed 110 - 156 base 314 of 346 trails, 91% open, 6152 acres, 32 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain — Wed 6:54a 9 new machine groomed 140 - 160 base 149 of 154 trails, 97% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 16: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 6:41a 11 new powder machine groomed 220 - 230 base 83 of 118 trails, 70% open, 2100 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird — Wed 6:35a 31 new powder machine groomed 192 - 192 base 69 of 169 trails, 41% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 6:40a 17 new powder machine groomed 181 - 181 base 68 of 82 trails 83% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sundance — Closed for Snow Sports

Grand Targhee — Wed 6:32a 2 new machine groomed 118 - 146 base 95 of 112 trails, 85% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon — Wed Reopen 04/05 variable machine groomed 45 - 45 base Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Jackson Hole — Wed 7:23a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 43 - 139 base 129 of 131 trails, 98% open, 2450 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range — Wed 4:52a 8 new powder machine groomed 51 - 59 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:56a 4 new powder machine groomed 125 - 125 base 55 of 55 trails, 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Sunrise Park — Closed for Snow Sports

Bear Mountain — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 75 - 100 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley — Wed 7:22a packed powder machine groomed 199 - 238 base 47 of 75 trails 63% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal — Wed 7:20a machine groomed 269 - 269 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 155 - 155 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:26a 2 new powder machine groomed 125 - 160 base 70 of 70 trails, 100% open, 862 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:15a packed powder machine groomed 100 - 100 base 38% open 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 174 - 174 base 105 of 115 trails 91% open, 17 of 27 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Wed 6:40a powder machine groomed 98 - 180 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 170 - 170 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 7:30a 4 new variable machine groomed 175 - 266 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 278 - 340 base 173 of 175 trails 99% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 72 - 96 base 34 of 59 trails 58% open, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thur: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details

Mt Shasta — Wed 7:11a packed powder machine groomed 169 - 169 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Northstar — Wed 6:11a packed powder machine groomed 95 - 185 base 98 of 100 trails 99% open, 3147 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:16a packed powder machine groomed 85 - 231 base 227 of 270 trails 85% open, 5050 acres, 30 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:37a machine groomed 146 - 245 base 40 of 46 trails 87% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 75 - 100 base 31 of 31 trails, 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley — Wed 6:03a machine groomed 84 - 108 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 04/06 packed powder machine groomed 187 - 187 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:59a 1 new machine groomed 142 - 254 base 80 of 103 trails, 78% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 7:09a machine groomed 109 - 109 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak — Wed 7:17a packed powder machine groomed 66 - 120 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lee Canyon — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 92 - 92 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Mt Rose — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 144 - 180 base 71 of 77 trails 100% open, 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bogus Basin — Wed 2:41p 4 new powder machine groomed 110 - 110 base 78 of 89 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p May 06: Last day.

Brundage — Wed 5:05a powder machine groomed 89 - 156 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports

Lookout Pass — Wed 1:35p 3 new packed powder 82 - 99 base 46 of 53 trails 23 miles, 948 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Pebble Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Pomerelle — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 115 - 115 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-4p; Open Fri/Sat,Apr 08: Last day.

Schweitzer — Wed 9:00a variable machine groomed 77 - 114 base 92 of 92 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silver Mountain — Wed 6:08a 5 new powder machine groomed 99 - 99 base 78 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 22: Last day.

Sun Valley — Wed 5:13a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 122 - 190 base 83 of 128 trails 2596 acres, 9 of 17 lifts, 65% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Wed 6:50a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 62 - 112 base 41 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 08: Last day.

Anthony Lakes — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 98 - 98 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 103 - 103 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Mt Ashland — Wed Reopen 04/07 packed powder machine groomed 131 - 144 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 144 - 144 base 121 of 121 trails 9 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:06a 6 new powder machine groomed 165 - 253 base 60 of 87 trails, 7 of 12 lifts, 69% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 108 - 126 base Sat/Sun: 12p-8p Open Sat/Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Timberline — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 185 - 185 base 9 of 9 lifts, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed Reopen 04/07 powder machine groomed 90 - 90 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

49 Degrees North — Wed 5:01a machine groomed 80 - 133 base 71 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-3:30p; Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 09: Last day.

Bluewood — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 85 - 92 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 117 - 117 base 83 of 85 trails 10 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Mission Ridge — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 62 - 66 base 55 of 56 trails 2000 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:17a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 158 - 168 base 36 of 38 trails 950 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Wed Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 63 - 106 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Stevens Pass — Wed 7:26a machine groomed 86 - 86 base 54 of 77 trails 11 of 14 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 88 - 88 base Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 93 - 163 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 23: Last day.

White Pass — Wed 6:37a machine groomed 134 - 134 base 39 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Apex Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Baldy Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 81 - 81 base Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Big White — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 101 - 101 base 117 of 119 trails 98% open, 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 12:35p machine groomed 156 - 156 base 44 of 53 trails 83% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 5:33a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:19a variable machine groomed 39 - 90 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 112 - 147 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 49 - 62 base 16 of 41 trails, 39% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p.

Kicking Horse — Wed 5:30a machine groomed 68 - 68 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Kimberley — Wed 5:03a 7 new machine groomed 49 - 171 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 5:27a packed powder machine groomed 115 - 115 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 5:28a packed powder 157 - 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Seymour — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 122 - 177 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p Apr 09: Last day.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 8:14a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 79 - 79 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:53a 5 new powder machine groomed 24 - 52 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 9: Last day.

Powder King — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 85 - 180 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:38a powder machine groomed 28 - 90 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 3840 acres, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 5:22a machine groomed 89 - 89 base 41 of 42 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

SilverStar — Wed 6:04a machine groomed 89 - 89 base 131 of 133 trails, 98% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Sun Peaks — Wed 5:24a machine groomed 77 - 89 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:29a hard packed machine groomed 95 - 95 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 26 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater — Wed 5:58a machine groomed 102 - 102 base 55 of 82 trails, 67% open 1562 acres, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 09: Last day.

Asessippi Ski Area — Wed Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 66 - 85 base Wed/Fri: 10:30a-8p Thu: 10:30a-5:30p; Sat 10:30a-8p Sun 10:30a-5:30p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Camp Fortune — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 31 - 31 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Le Massif — Wed 6:12a 3 new machine groomed 31 - 31 base 54 of 55 trails 98% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Mont Belu — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Blanc — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 35 - 35 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Mont Cascades — Wed Reopen 04/07 loose granular 33 - 33 base Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Mont Gleason — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Habitant — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 09: Last day.

Mont Orford — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 31 - 31 base 25 of 61 trails, 67% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Mont Rigaud — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:27a 3 new machine groomed 16 - 16 base 69 of 71 trails 97% open, 466 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:20a frozen granular 20 - 24 base 57 of 60 trails 93% open, 23 miles, 214 acres, 2 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p.

Owls Head — Wed 8:11a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 32 of 52 trails, 62% open 1 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 30 - 30 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Sommet Edelweiss — Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Gabriel — Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Morin Heights — Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Olympia — Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 8:13a machine groomed 31 - 31 base 20 of 40 trails 50% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Stoneham — Wed 6:31a spring snow machine groomed 43 - 43 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant — Wed 8:17a machine groomed 43 - 43 base 62 of 102 trails, 61% open 10 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 23: Last day.

Val D Irene — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 39 - 39 base Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

versant Avila — Wed Reopen 04/07 2 new machine groomed 30 - 30 base Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Vorlage — Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain — Wed 8:00a machine groomed 31 - 31 base 14 of 43 trails 33% open, 4 of 15 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p Apr 09: Last day.

Loch Lomond — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 16 - 16 base Fri: 10a-8p Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Mansfield Ski Club — Closed for Snow Sports

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 8:04a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 29 of 36 trails 81% open, 4 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Snow Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Martock — Closed for Snow Sports

Crabbe Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Banff Norquay — Wed 8:36a packed powder machine groomed 48 - 101 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park — Closed for Snow Sports

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:47a 6 new powder machine groomed 30 - 81 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 95 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise — Wed 5:59a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 44 - 53 base 130 of 161 trails 81% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 46 - 46 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 7:24a machine groomed 53 - 53 base 65 of 79 trails, 82% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 66 - 66 base 134 of 145 trails 92% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alyeska Resort — Wed 2:16a machine groomed 55 - 124 base 60 of 76 trails 79% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest — Wed Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 51 - 146 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed Reopen 04/07 3 new machine groomed 14 - 15 base 11 of 18 trails, 63 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

