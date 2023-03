Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Mohawk Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/31 spring snow 15 - 15 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Big Squaw — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 20 - 24 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 09: Last day.

Bigrock Mountain — Wed 9:13a machine groomed 19 - 19 base 29 of 35 trails 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Black Mtn — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 15 - 15 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Lost Valley — Wed 2:58p spring snow machine groomed 10 - 36 base 17 of 31 trails 55% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu: 3p-8p; Fri: 3p-9p; Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Pleasant Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 20 - 25 base 30 of 42 trails, 71% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9:30a-9p;Fri: 9:30a-6p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p