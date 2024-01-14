Norway skier McGrath leads 1st run of World Cup slalom and dedicates race to injured teammate Kilde

WENGEN, Switzerland — Norwegian racer Atle Lie McGrath led the first run of a World Cup slalom Sunday, one day after his friend and team leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashed hard in downhill and was airlifted to hospital.

McGrath was 0.36 seconds faster than another teammate, Henrik Kristoffersen, who is a three-time winner of the slalom at Wengen.

“It was tough to see. I didn’t sleep much last night,” McGrath told Swiss broadcaster RTS, adding he was “just skiing for Aleksander today” after the crash in downhill that left Kilde with a dislocated shoulder and leg injuries.

“That kind of put things in perspective, when someone gets injured that bad which is really scary,” said the United States-born McGrath. “I realize I’m just lucky to be here. It’s one of the most legendary races and I get to be in the lead of it.”

McGrath had a 0.52 gap for the second run over third-place Manuel Feller, the World Cup slalom standings leader who won last Sunday at nearby Adelboden where the Norwegian was runner-up by just 0.02.

Before the race Sunday, Kilde posted a photograph from his hospital bed with partner Mikaela Shiffrin in Bern where he had surgery on Saturday.

The Norwegian ski federation said Kilde had a disclocated shoulder and a cut to his right calf but no fractures.