Swedish skier Hector leads Shiffrin in eventful GS in Slovakia. Vlhova crashes in her home race

JASNA, Slovakia — In a race overshadowed by a nasty crash from home crowd favorite Petra Vlhova, Olympic champion Sara Hector posted the fastest time and beat Mikaela Shiffrin by one second in the opening run of an eventful women's World Cup giant slalom Saturday.

Racing in front of 10,000 fans near her hometown in the Tatra mountains, Vlhova fell and slid into the safety netting early in her run and was taken off the hill on a sled with an apparent knee injury.

Her team said that Vlhova, who is Shiffrin's main competitor in slalom, was brought to a hospital for examinations.

The slippery ice surface in combination with an unusually turning set of the gates on the Lukova 2 course caused problems for many racers.

Federica Brignone, who led the GS standings coming, opened the race but slipped and fell after the fourth gate. The Italian skier was unhurt.

Vlhova and Brignone were ranked second and third, respectively, in the overall standings, led by Shiffrin. The American is aiming to match the women's record of six overall World Cup titles.

“I think that with this kind of surface, you have to feel 100 percent confident,” said Shiffrin, adding that even a small mistake “takes so much time away.”

Sweden's Sara Hector speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Jasna, Slovakia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Giovanni Maria Pizzato

Shiffrin called the course set “very turning” and acknowledged Hector's near-flawless run.

“She did obviously a spectacular job the first run. I felt very good,” Shiffrin said.

New Zealand's Alice Robinson trailed by 1.05 seconds third, while the rest of the field finished far off the lead. Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic was fourth and had 2.61 to make up in the final run later Saturday.

Lena Duerr was the last racer to qualify for the second run despite the German skier finishing a massive 5.11 behind.