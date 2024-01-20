Shiffrin rival Vlhova sustains apparent knee injury in crash at home World Cup GS race in Slovakia

JASNA, Slovakia — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova, who is Mikaela Shiffrin’s main rival in slalom, crashed and was transported off the hill with an apparent knee injury Saturday during the first run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom.

Vlhova was “undergoing medical examinations” at a nearby hospital, her team said in an initial statement.

Racing in front of 10,000 spectators in Jasna, a resort about 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from her hometown of Liptovsky Mikulas in the Tatra mountains, Vlhova lost balance in a left turn 14 seconds into her run.

The Olympic slalom champion adjusted her position and initially avoided a fall but then leaned backward and went down sideways before sliding into the safety fencing.

Vlhova, who was the 2019 world GS champion and beat Shiffrin to the 2021 overall title, received treatment alongside the course for several minutes before being taking off the hill on a sled. She waved to the spectators when she arrived in the finish area.

Italian skier Federica Brignone, who led the GS season standings coming into the race, also fell early in her run but was unhurt.

Olympic GS champion Sara Hector was leading after the highest-ranked racers started. Runner-up Shiffrin had to make up one second in the second run later Saturday.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova is carried down with a toboggan after falling during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Jasna, Slovakia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Pier Marco Tacca

Many racers struggled on the icy surface of the Lukova 2 course, leading to huge time differences.

The race weekend in Slovakia also includes a slalom on Sunday.