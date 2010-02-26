South Korea's Kim wins figure skating gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Kim Yu-Na put one hand to her mouth and let the tears flow.

All that pressure, so many expectations. "The Queen" took it all on and delivered royally.

The South Korean won the Olympic gold medal last night, soaring to a world-record 228.56 points and shattering her previous mark by more than 18 points.

It may go down as one of the greatest performances in figure skating history, and it's sure to set off wild celebrations from Seoul to Pyongchang. It's South Korea's first medal at the Winter Olympics in a sport other than speedskating.

Even Kim seemed to be dazzled by the show she put on, gasping when she saw the monstrous score. Coach Brian Orser gave a Rocky-like victory pump, shaking his clasped fists over each shoulder.

Longtime rival Mao Asada of Japan won the silver medal, but it was no contest - even with Asada landing both her triple Axels, one in combination with a double toe loop. Joannie Rochette, skating four days after the unexpected death of her mother, won the bronze, giving Canada its first women's figure skating medal since Liz Manley's silver in 1988.

The Americans, meanwhile, are going home without at least one medal for only the second time since 1952. The other time? 1964, three years after a plane crash wiped out the entire U.S. team on its way to the world championships.

Mirai Nagasu was fourth and U.S. champion Rachael Flatt dropped to seventh.