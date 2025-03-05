USA Swimming's pick for CEO pulled out after SafeSport report was filed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The swimmer-turned-athletic director appointed to lead USA Swimming walked away from the role nine days after her hiring was announced when the organization learned she was the subject of a complaint at the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

USA Swimming tabbed Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak as its new CEO on Feb. 19, but on Feb. 28, the governing body said she would not take the job because of “unforeseen personal circumstances that we learned about late this week.”

The day following her unexpected removal from the post, USA Swimming confirmed it had learned that a complaint against Rawak had been filed with the SafeSport Center, which investigates abuse cases in Olympic sports, after her hiring had been announced.

“These matters, which we are only now coming to understand, were previously unknown and were not disclosed to USA Swimming during the rigorous vetting process of Ms. Rawak,” USA Swimming said in a statement.

The organization said the matter is under the center's jurisdiction.

USA Swimming is still looking for a replacement for Tim Hinchey, who left last fall.

Rawak was a member of the swim team at Michigan from 1988-92, then served as an assistant coach for five years.