SportsOlympics

Marchand is 'exhausted' and withdraws from short course swimming worlds

Leon Marchand from France competes in a men's 4x100-meter medley...

Leon Marchand from France competes in a men's 4x100-meter medley relay heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Léon Marchand won't compete at the short course swimming world championships next month.

The four-time Olympic champion from France said on Saturday he needs rest after an intense year.

The 22-year-old Marchand won five medals — four of them gold — at the Paris Olympics this summer.

“I've done a lot of big competitions and I'm exhausted,” Marchand said. “It's time for me to step back, train hard and start preparing future challenges. I know you will understand and I'm excited for what's ahead.”

The short course worlds are scheduled from Dec. 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary.

More Olympics

Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy2m read
Ruling in doping case set to give biathlon star Fourcade a gold 15 years after Vancouver Olympics1m read
Simone Biles to join Snoop Dogg as a guest mentor for an episode on NBC's 'The Voice'2m read
League One Volleyball lands additional investment of $100 million with 1st pro season nearing launch1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME