Sydney marathon becomes 7th race in world majors series

By The Associated Press

SYDNEY — The Sydney marathon will become the seventh event of the World Marathon Majors series from next year.

World Marathon Majors announced Monday that the Sydney event, which had over 20,000 finishers in its last running in September, had been successful after a three-year candidacy process to join a series of elite events that includes New York, London, Berlin, Boston, Tokyo and Chicago in 2025.

Sydney is the first city in the southern hemisphere to be included as a major and its marathon route takes in some of the most historic landmarks in Australia’s biggest city, including the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.

Kenyan athlete Brimin Misoi and Ethipoa’s Workanesh Gurmesa surged to record-breaking victories at this year's Sydney marathon in September.

The next Sydney marathon will take place on Aug. 31.

