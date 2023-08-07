Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone passes on defending world title in the 400 hurdles to focus on 400

INDIANAPOLIS — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will pass on defending her title in the 400-meter hurdles at the world championships later this month to concentrate on her newest event, the 400.

McLaughlin-Levrone's name wasn't listed as an entrant in the 400 hurdles when USA Track and Field announced the team Monday for the world championships in Budapest, Hungary. The championships will be held Aug. 19-27.

Despite being new to the 400, McLaughlin-Levrone has the top time in the world this season at 48.74 seconds. She's the world-record holder in the 400 hurdles.

The U.S. squad is coming off a 33-medal performance — including 13 gold — at the world championships last summer in Eugene, Oregon.

Among the winners was Noah Lyles in the 200. He will also compete in the 100 in Budapest, along with defending champion Fred Kerley and 2019 winner Christian Coleman.

Sha’Carri Richardson is slated to race in both the 100 and 200 at worlds. The colorful sprinter won the 100-meter title in 10.82 seconds at the U.S. championships last month, a feat that comes two years after Richardson's national title was stripped because of a doping violation. She admitted she used marijuana to relieve stress after learning her mother had died.