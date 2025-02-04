Tom Daley's 'trailblazer' diving coach leaving Britain's aquatics program after 11 years

LONDON — The coach who helped Tom Daley win Olympic diving gold is leaving Britain's aquatics program.

Jane Figueiredo was described by Aquatics GB as a “trailblazer” upon the announcement on Tuesday of her departure after 11 years.

“Her impact in British diving history cannot be overstated,” Aquatics GB diving head coach Alexei Evangulov said.

The 61-year-old Figueiredo has been involved in eight Olympic medals for Britain, including the men’s 10-meter synchro gold for Daley and Matty Lee at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

In Paris last year, Daley, Noah Williams, and Scarlett Mew Jensen all medalled in Britain's best ever Olympic diving performance.

Figueiredo said it was time to put herself and family first.

“The last 11 years with Aquatics GB and Dive London in the performance center has just been incredible — probably the most exciting, most fun time of my career, leading Tom Daley and then the rest of the cohort of Olympians that have won medals over the past three cycles,” she said.