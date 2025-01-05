SportsOlympics

Johaug and Klaebo claim 4th Tour de Ski titles. Diggins places 3rd with Vonn cheering her on

Jessie Diggins of the United States reacts in the finish...

Jessie Diggins of the United States reacts in the finish area after the women's 20km interval start classic competition at the Davos Nordic FIS Cross Country World Cup, in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Jean-Christophe Bott

By The Associated Press

CAVALESE, Italy — Therese Johaug claimed her fourth Tour de Ski victory in style Sunday by winning the final stage climb up Mount Cermis.

The Norwegian is back in top form after two years of retirement, and has now won another big title at the Val di Fiemme venue that will host cross country skiing at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

In the overall standings, Johaug finished 47.5 seconds ahead of Norwegian teammate Astrid Oeyre Slind and 2:41.3 ahead of Jessie Diggins, the American who won the Tour last year and in 2021.

Diggins’ fellow Minnesota skier and Alpine great Lindsey Vonn was on hand to cheer her on.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway won the men’s tour for the fourth time, ahead of Mika Vermeulen of Austria (1:23.1 behind) and Hugo Lapalus of France (1:43.7).

Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway won the final stage.

More Olympics

Vonn's coach suggests she'll be competitive in her return at age 403m read
Lindsey Vonn will serve as a forerunner before World Cup races at Beaver Creek1m read
American ski racer Lindsey Vonn is picking up speed in her comeback bid at 40 years old3m read
Lindsey Vonn to make her comeback to downhill racing at age 40 this weekend3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME