SportsOlympics

U.S. Marine and Long Island native Jamel Herring loses at London Olympics

United States' Jamel Herring, left, fights Kazakhstan's Daniyar Yeleussinov during...

United States' Jamel Herring, left, fights Kazakhstan's Daniyar Yeleussinov during a light welterweight 64-kg preliminary boxing match at the 2012 Summer Olympics. (July 31, 2012) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

LONDON -- Daniyar Yeleussinov of Kazakhstan ended U.S. Marine Sgt. Jamel Herring's Olympic boxing aspirations with a 19-9 victory Tuesday in their opening light welterweight bout.

Two Cuban boxers also advanced, and the Philippines' only Olympic fighter won his opening bout in the afternoon session at ExCeL arena.

Herring served two tours of duty in Iraq and even returned to boxing after his infant daughter's death, becoming a captain of the U.S. team while reaching his first Olympics.

But the Long Island native couldn't keep up with Yeleussinov, whose aggression and quick hands repeatedly got Herring in trouble during the first two rounds. Yeleussinov mostly spent the third round avoiding exchanges, but Herring couldn't score enough points for a comeback.

More Olympics

Didn't find what you were looking for?