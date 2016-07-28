SportsOlympics

When do the Rio Olympics start?

Aerial view on July 26, 2016 of the Maracana Stadium,...

Aerial view on July 26, 2016 of the Maracana Stadium, which will host the opening ceremony of Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 5. Credit: AFP/Getty Images / YASUYOSHI CHIBA

By Newsday.comsports@newsday.com

The Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, officially begin on Aug. 5, 2016, with the Opening Ceremonies.

Maracana Stadium will host the event, which includes the traditional Parade of Nations.

The Opening Ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, but will air beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The last time NBC aired an Opening Ceremonies live was in 2010 with the Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Not since the 1996 Games has NBC shown the summer Opening Ceremonies live.

The first actual Olympic event, however, will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when the women’s soccer tournament begins. Team USA will play New Zealand at 6 p.m. that night.

The Closing Ceremonies for the Rio Olympics will be on Aug. 21.

More Olympics

Didn't find what you were looking for?