When do the Rio Olympics start?

The Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, officially begin on Aug. 5, 2016, with the Opening Ceremonies.

Maracana Stadium will host the event, which includes the traditional Parade of Nations.

The Opening Ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, but will air beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The last time NBC aired an Opening Ceremonies live was in 2010 with the Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Not since the 1996 Games has NBC shown the summer Opening Ceremonies live.

The first actual Olympic event, however, will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when the women’s soccer tournament begins. Team USA will play New Zealand at 6 p.m. that night.

The Closing Ceremonies for the Rio Olympics will be on Aug. 21.