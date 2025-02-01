World Cup downhill in Garmisch canceled after fog prevents both training runs

GARMISCH-PARTENKICHEN, Germany — Organizers have canceled Sunday’s World Cup downhill race after both training sessions were called off because of bad weather.

Saturday’s practice session was initially delayed because of fog on the track until the jury and organizing committee felt they had no option but to cancel it. Friday’s session was also called off because of fog.

“Unfortunately therefore the decision has also been made to cancel tomorrow’s DH race,” organizers said in a statement on Saturday.

Sunday’s race was supposed to be the last before the world championships open in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, on Tuesday.