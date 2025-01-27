Owen ties Big Bash record with 39-ball century to help Hobart Hurricanes win final

HOBART, Australia — Mitchell Owen hit the co-fastest century in Big Bash League history as he rushed the Hobart Hurricanes to their first Australian Twenty20 domestic title on Monday.

Owen's 39-ball ton tied Craig Simmons’ century on balls from 2014. He had a chance to break it but a boundary fell just short of the rope.

After a shift up the order to opener, the 23-year-old Owen has become one of the brightest Australian prospects in short-form cricket. He raised his bat for a half-century in just the fourth over, powering on with 11 sixes — a BBL final record — and six fours.

“That was next-level hitting that made it pretty easy for us at the end,” teammate Matthew Wade said.

The sellout crowd of 15,706 at Bellerive Oval chanted Owen’s name as the run-rate required ticked down.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“That was super special,” Owen said. “The most special thing is hearing everyone in the crowd enjoying it. And I’m so grateful, I’m so proud that we could bring this trophy to Tassie (Tasmania).”

Midway through his innings, Owen became the BBL’s leading run-scorer for the season, overtaking David Warner.

Owen was out for 108 off 44 balls in the 11th over at 139-3. Chasing 183 to win against the Sydney Thunder, Hobart reached 185-3 with 35 balls to spare and won by seven wickets.

Hobart’s success in the 14th BBL left the Melbourne Stars as the only side yet to win the title.