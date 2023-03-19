Penn State cruises to 2nd straight NCAA wrestling title

TULSA, Okla. — Penn State's Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci each won their third consecutive individual titles to help the Nittany Lions to back-to-back team crowns, and Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis won his fourth title Saturday at the NCAA wrestling championships.

Brooks beat Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen 7-2 in the 184-pound finals and Starocci pinned Mikey Labriola of Nebraska in the first round at 174.

Diakomihalis beat Ohio State's Sammy Sasso 4-2 to win the 149-pound crown and become the second four-time wrestling champion at Carnell and just the fifth in NCAA history.

Pat Glory of Princeton won the 125-pound title with a 4-1 decision over Purdue's Matt Ramos, breaking the Tigers' string of consecutive seasons without a wrestling national championship at 72.

Levi Haines, Greg Kerkvliet and Roman Bravo-Young also reached the finals Penn State. Haines lost 6-2 against North Carolina's Austin O'Connor at 157 pounds, Kerkvliet dropped a 5-1 decision to Mason Parris of Michigan at heavyweight and Cornell's Vito Arujau beat Bravo-Young 10-4 to win the 133-pound title.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Penn State finished with 137.5 points — 55 more than second-place Iowa — to run away with its 10th team title since coach Cael Sanderson took over in the 2009-2010 season. Cornell finished third with 76.5, Ohio State was fourth with 70.5, six ahead of fifth-place Missouri.

Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh won the 197-pound crown with a 5-3 victory over South Dakota State's Tanner Sloan and Northern Colorado's Andrew Alirez beat Real Woods — the second-place Hawkeyes' lone finalist — 6-4 to take home the title at 141.

Iowa State's David Carr, right, scrambles with Missouri's Keegan O'Toole, left, during the championship round at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

Missouri's Keegan O’Toole beat David Carr of Iowa State in the 165-pound finals. Carr, who went into championship undefeated this season, had beaten O’Toole twice this season, 7-2 when the Missouri beat the Cyclones in a February dual meet, then by fall in overtime in the Big 12 finals two weeks ago.