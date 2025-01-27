Sports

3 injured by car driven into a crowd in Philadelphia after Eagles playoff game

In this image from a video, first responders work near...

In this image from a video, first responders work near the scene after a car, police said, hit and injured pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, as bystanders gather on a street in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A car hit and injured three pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game on Sunday night, police said.

A driver is in custody and the collision did not immediately appear to be intentional, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a social media post.

The victims suffered nonlifethreatening injuries, according to news reports citing the Philadelphia police.

The car struck the large crowd near the historic Center City area around 9:30 p.m. after the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, according to news reports.

The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 and will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME