Plummer's six touchdowns lead Louisville in 56-28 rout of Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Jack Plummer threw for 388 yards and accounted for six touchdowns to lead Louisville to a 56-28 victory over Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a bevy of big plays to rack up 585 yards on offense. Plummer, a senior transfer from California, who threw for a career-high five touchdowns on 18-of-21 passing, had seven passes go for at least 27 yards, including four of his touchdowns.

Jawhar Jordan also enjoyed a big game as he ran 18 times for 134 yards and two scores and caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Plummer. The redshirt junior also had runs of 42 and 33 yards and a 40-yard kickoff return.

Ahmari Huggins Bruce caught three passes for 110 yards and two scores. The junior’s 55-yard touchdown pass from Plummer on Louisville’s second play of the second half made it 56-21 with 10:04 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles (1-3, 0-2) (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) found themselves down 28-0 before the offense finally started clicking midway through the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for a 39-yard touchdown and completed 17-of-33 passes for 265 yards and three scores.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: Just like last week, the Eagles found themselves down big. However, a porous defense kept the offense from being able to claw back into the game. BC entered Saturday with the 115th-ranked rushing defense (187.3 yards per game) in the Football Bowl Subdivision, but Louisville also gashed an Eagles secondary that was 26th nationally in passing yards allowed (174.7 ypg).

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) runs from the defensive pressure of Louisville linebacker Jaylin Alderman (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Louisville won 56-28. Credit: AP/Timothy D. Easley

Louisville: With the win, the Cardinals are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2016. It’s a solid start to the season for first-year coach Jeff Brohm, but the tougher stretch of the schedule still looms.

UP NEXT

Boston College returns home for a Saturday afternoon contest against Virginia.

Louisville travels to N.C. State for a Friday night game.