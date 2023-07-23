Rain delays start start of play on last day of 4th Ashes test

MANCHESTER, England — Rain prevented play from starting on time on the last day of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia on Sunday.

The weather forecast is bleak and it is possible that play will be washed out for the rest of the day.

Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday, with plenty more rain forecast on what could be a frustrating final day at Old Trafford.

Australia are more than happy to settle for a draw that would see them retain their 2-1 lead and the urn, meaning England will be forced to make the most of whatever windows of play are possible.

They have already been frustrated by a 103-run stand between centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh, but saw their prospects rise when Joe Root had the former caught behind.

There is little margin for error after their 275-run first-innings lead was whittled down to 61 by the tourists, who will resume on 214-5.