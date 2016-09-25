Rashad Jennings out against Redskins due to thumb

Rashad Jennings is not playing against Washington today because of an injured left thumb.

The running back practiced on a limited basis throughout the week with a wrap or cast on his hand, but the Giants ultimately determined it was not worth the risk of him fumbling. Shane Vereen and Orleans Darkwa will handle the bulk of the workload in the backfield. Paul Perkins and Bobby Rainey also are active for the game.

Jennings had expressed confidence he would play throughout the week. The coaches also said they thought he’d be able to carry the ball with just one healthy hand.

“He is a veteran back,” Ben McAdoo said on Friday. “He has played a lot of football in this league. He has earned his spot and, yeah, I am comfortable with him.”

Jennings is one of three starters not playing for the Giants. Safety Darian Thompson (foot) and right tackle Marshall Newhouse (calf) were ruled out on Friday. Nat Berhe will start in place of Thompson and Bobby Hart will make his first NFL start in place of Newhouse.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also inactive for the Giants: DT Robert Thomas (illness), QB Josh Johnson, WR Roger Lewis and DT Montori Hughes.