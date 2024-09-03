French rugby federation welcomes Argentine court's decision to let accused players return home

PARIS — The French rugby federation welcomed the decision by Argentine prosecutors to let Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou return to France despite the two national players remaining under investigation for rape.

The 21-year-old athletes will be subject to post-release conditions, prosecutors confirmed on Monday as the players arranged flights to France.

The decision "is a further step towards the judicial truth of the matter,” the French federation said in a statement Tuesday.

“As it has expressed from day one, the French Rugby Federation has wished to listen to the plaintiff, but also to constantly reiterate the presumption of innocence of the two players, who have always maintained their innocence, while trusting the Argentinian justice system,” it said.

Auradou and Jegou were arrested on July 8 in Buenos Aires following the alleged assault at the Diplomatic Hotel in Mendoza and charged for alleged aggravated sexual assault in connection with an incident on July 7 in Argentina.

The rugby players have admitted to having sex with the plaintiff — whom they met at a Mendoza nightclub after France's victory over Argentina — but insisted that the encounter was consensual.

Initially detained, they were later released under certain conditions on Aug. 12.

French rugby players Oscar Jegou, center, and Hugo Auradou, left, are released from house arrest pending trial in Mendoza, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. The players were arrested following charges of sexual assault after France played Argentina in Mendoza on July 6. Credit: AP/Mariana Villa

After retrieving their passports, they traveled to Buenos Aires last week, awaiting the final clearance to return home, which has now been granted.