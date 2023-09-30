Ryder Cup Cards

Sports

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435

Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, US 545-336-346-433-244-34x

Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur 434-343-354-523-353-43x

Europe, 2 and 1.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435

Scottie Scheffler-Brooks Koepka, US 656-334-355-55x-xxx-xxx

Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg, Eur 445-233-334-33x-xxx-xxx

Europe, 9 and 7.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435

Max Homa-Brian Harman, US 434-335-346-333-244-2xx

Shane Lowry-Sepp Straka, Eur 443-353-355-544-244-3xx

United States, 4 and 2.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435

Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 455-334-344-443-235-43x

Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur 445-333-335-434-355-32x

Europe, 2 and 1.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435

Sam Burns-Collin Morikawa, US 344-333-344-433-344-xxx

Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg, Eur 445-244-345-444-234-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435

Max Homa-Brian Harman, US 344-233-344-433-244-43x

Tommy Fleetwood-Nicolai Hojgaard, Eur 444-334-345-334-234-23x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435

Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, US 344-234-245-445-354-3xx

Justin Rose-Robert MacIntyre, Eur 344-333-244-345-244-3xx

Europe, 3 and 2.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435

Patrick Cantlay-Wyndham Clark, US 444-334-344-434-244-324

Matt Fitzpatrick-Rory McIlroy, Eur 444-234-344-444-234-335

United States, 1 up.

