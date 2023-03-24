Saros helps Predators beat Kraken 2-1 in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene and Philip Tomasino scored in the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Kiefer Sherwood scored for Nashville in regulation, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves in regulation and overtime. Saros also denied both Kraken attempts in the shootout.

Nashville earned its second straight since a three-game slide. It hosts Seattle again on Saturday.

Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle, and Joey Daccord made 23 stops in regulation and overtime.

The Kraken had won six straight road games. They have gone to overtime in four of the last six games overall.

Seattle (39-24-8) holds the top spot in the wild-card standings in the Western Conference. Nashville (36-26-8) is trying to track down Winnipeg for the second spot.