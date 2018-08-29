Seth Waugh new CEO of PGA of America

GOLF

Waugh named CEO of PGA of America

Seth Waugh, the former chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank Americas who became a golf nut while playing and practicing at Long Island clubs, was named CEO of the PGA of America. He will take over on Sept. 24 and will lead the organization as it heads into the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black next May.

Waugh, 60, a lifelong sports enthusiast, has been co-owner of the Ducks since 2010. He is a member at the National Golf Links of America, Westhampton Country Club and Deepdale Golf Club. Among his high-profile efforts to enhance the Deutsche Bank brand was a decision to be the title sponsor of a Boston-based PGA Tour event.

“Like so many, I share a passion for the game that has given so much to me, and in the process, has somehow become a huge influence in my life,” said the executive, whose son Clancy was a 2011 Long Island Amateur finalist and has since turned pro.

In his new job, Waugh will be in charge of an organization that represents nearly 29,000 club pros and runs the PGA Championship and the American side of the Ryder Cup. He succeeds Pete Bevacqua, who left to take an executive position with NBC Sports Group. — MARK HERRMANN

Mielke wins Met Senior Open

Mark Mielke won the Met Senior Open, finishing at 7-under par for 36 holes at Glen Head Country Club, beating Mark Brown by one shot. — MARK HERRMANN

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WNBA

Liberty get 2nd pick

The Las Vegas Aces will pick first in the WNBA draft for a third straight year.

Las Vegas won the draft lottery Tuesday night after barely missing the playoffs this past season.

The Aces had the second-best chance (27.6 percent) to secure the top choice after finishing with the second-worst combined record the past two seasons. They drafted Kelsey Plum in 2016 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and took A’ja Wilson with the No. 1 pick this past season.

The Liberty will draft second after moving up from the fourth spot. Indiana, which had a 44 percent chance to get the top pick, will go third and Chicago will pick fourth.

Dallas will pick fifth and Minnesota sixth. The Lynx will be followed by Los Angeles, Phoenix, Connecticut, Washington, Atlanta and Seattle.

NHL

Brodeur leaving Blues

Martin Brodeur is leaving the St. Louis Blues after spending the past three years as assistant general manager.

The team says Brodeur is departing to pursue other opportunities. Brodeur ended his goaltending career with the Blues, joined the front office as assistant to the GM in January 2015 and was promoted a few months later.

Brodeur has worked in management with Hockey Canada in recent years. The NHL’s all-time leader in goaltending wins has connections to two Eastern Conference teams: the Devils, where he won three Stanley Cup championships, and the Islanders, who have longtime Devils GM Lou Lamoriello in charge of hockey operations.