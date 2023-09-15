Slipper back in time to replace injured Tupou for Wallabies vs Fiji at Rugby World Cup

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — James Slipper's timely recovery has earned him a rare start at tighthead prop for Australia in the crunch Rugby World Cup match against Fiji on Sunday.

Usual tighthead Taniela Tupou failed to overcome a hamstring injury, and Slipper's availability was welcomed by the Wallabies on Friday after he missed their last two games due to a foot tendon problem.

Slipper is at tighthead for only the third time in his career, after 2012 against New Zealand in Brisbane, and 2021 against England at Twickenham. He will become the third Australian to play at four World Cups after George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper.

“He's like having a coach on the field,” official coach Eddie Jones said.

“It's a remarkable achievement to play in four World Cups. He started off as a tighthead and then volunteered to go to loosehead, and he's volunteering to go back to tighthead. It's a real testament to his courage, to his resilience, to how much he loves the game. We think on Sunday he will play a pretty big game for us.”

Nic White takes over from the concussed Tate McDermott to combine in the halves for the first time with Carter Gordon.

The only other change to the starting side that beat Georgia 35-15 last weekend was Nick Frost joining captain Will Skelton in the second row.

However, Skelton was a doubt because of a tight calf, and was undergoing a scan on Friday. Skelton will be given “right up until kickoff” to prove he's fit, Jones said.

Into the reserves have come hooker Jordan Uelese, lock Richard Arnold and scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa for a second cap.

Fiji, after losing to Wales 32-26, must beat Australia to stay in contention for the quarterfinals, while a second win for the Wallabies would all but secure their progress.

Jones hoped his side can get “two steps ahead of Fiji” by matching its power and loose play.

"When you play against Fiji you would always like to have a set-piece advantage,” Jones said. "We started the tournament off well in that area, so that's an area we would like to keep growing in.

“The power contest will be interesting. They've got a big pack, a very big pack but we want to take them on in that area.”

Australia: Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton (captain), Nick Frost, James Slipper, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Richard Arnold, Rob Leota, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu.