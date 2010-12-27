Snow causes sports havoc on East Coast

The Orlando Magic had an easier time getting to New Jersey in a snowstorm than they did getting from their hotel to the Prudential Center in Newark.

A bus carrying some players and coaches to their game against the Nets last night got stuck in snow shortly after leaving their hotel. The players were forced to walk a couple of blocks back to the W Hotel in Hoboken, where they boarded a second bus taking the rest of the team to the arena.

Other sports teams also were scrambling a day after a blizzard dumped more than a foot of snow along portions of the East Coast.

The Montreal Canadiens were concerned about flying out after losing to the Islanders, 4-1, on Sunday. Long Island MacArthur Airport had been closed while a fleet of snowblowers and other equipment tried to clear its two runways, but the Canadiens were expected to depart Monday afternoon for a game Tuesday night at Washington.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were stuck in traffic while heavy snow and gusting winds whipped through New Jersey on Sunday night. The Leafs were returning to their hotel after beating the Devils, 4-1, at the Prudential Center when New Jersey State Police closed the road. A 20-minute ride in clear weather became a five-hour trip. The team finally arrived at the hotel about 3 a.m. and the team scrambled to find a flight out of Newark Liberty Airport to Toronto for a game against Carolina tonight.

Workers in Philadelphia were digging out Lincoln Financial Field so the Eagles can host the Vikings Tuesday. The game was postponed from Sunday because over a foot of snow fell in the city.

The weather also postponed an event in Times Square Monday to promote the Pinstripe Bowl. Kansas State plays Syracuse on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. - AP