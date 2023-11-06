A new Ibra: Arijon Ibrahimović scores 1 and sets up another in Frosinone win over Empoli

ROME — There’s a new Ibrahimović making waves in Serie A.

Arijon Ibrahimović set up one goal and then scored another for Frosinone in a 2-1 win over Empoli on Monday.

The 17-year-old German midfielder became the youngest player in Europe’s top five leagues this season to score and assist in the same match.

On loan from Bayern Munich, Ibrahimović grew up admiring his namesake, Zlatan Ibrahimović, who starred at Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan before retiring at the end of last season.

First, Arijon Ibrahimović provided a cross for Marvin Cuni, who redirected the ball in with an airborne backheel volley. Then he scored from the edge of the area with a rising shot under the bar.

Francesco Caputo pulled one back for Empoli in the closing minutes.

Arijon Ibrahimović also scored when Frosinone beat Torino 2-1 in the Italian Cup last week.

Frosinone's Marvin Cuni, right, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Empoli at Olimpic Stadium, Frosinone, Italy, Monday Nov. 6, 2023. Credit: AP/Alfredo Falcone

Promoted Frosinone moved up to 11th place while Empoli remained second to last.