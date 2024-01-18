Nsue nets hat trick as Equatorial Guinea beats Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Emilio Nsue scored a hat trick and Equatorial Guinea took a giant step toward the knockout stage of the Africa Cup with a 4-2 win over Guinea-Bissau on Thursday.

Equatorial Guinea moved into first place in Group A with four points from two games before home nation Ivory Coast played Nigeria later.

Nsue capitalized on a defensive mistake to put the “National Thunder” ahead in the 21st minute, only for an own goal from Esteban Orozco to draw Guinea-Bissau level again in the 37th.

Orozco was trying to cut out a cross for Franculino Djú — who was offside — when he turned the ball into his own net.

But José Miranda struck from outside the box after the break and Nsue grabbed his second to effectively seal the result five minutes later. He completed his hat trick by scoring from a difficult angle in the 61st, though he had to endure a VAR review before celebrating.

Substitute Zé Turbo scored Guinea Bissau's consolation goal in injury time but couldn't prevent the country's winless run at the Africa Cup from stretching to 11 games. The “Djurtus” are bottom of the group after losing both games so far.

The 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium was mostly empty for the match, though it was expected to fill up for Ivory Coast’s game against Nigeria at the same venue later. Organizers said all tickets were sold out. The opening games have been affected by ticketing problems.

Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue, second from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau, at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic stadium, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Sunday Alamba

Abidjan was bustling with excited fans long before the home team's match, many wearing its distinctive orange jersey, blowing their horns, and waving the country’s orange, white and green flags.

The noise was complemented by the frequent whistles of overworked traffic conductors trying in vain to ease the city’s perpetual bottlenecks, and the sirens of emergency services trying to get through.

Nigeria was under pressure to beat Ivory Coast after drawing with Equatorial Guinea 1-1 in their opening game.

Also, Ghana and Egypt were playing at Abidjan’s Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium later, with the pressure on both teams after failing to win their opening games.