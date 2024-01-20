Burkina Faso rues Bounedjah's late goal as Algeria draws 2-2 in Africa Cup. Angola beats Mauritania

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Baghdad Bounedjah scored very late to lessen the danger of Algeria’s second straight Africa Cup of Nations group-stage exit by salvaging a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Burkina Faso fans were already celebrating what they thought was their team’s progress to the last 16 when Bounedjah rose high to head Adam Ounas’ corner past goalkeeper Hervé Koffi in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

It was Bounedjah’s second goal after he canceled Mohamed Konaté’s first-half header by equalizing shortly after the break.

Burkina Faso substitute Bertrand Traoré scored with another penalty for "The Stallions.” The Aston Villa forward, who also scored late in the 1-0 win over Mauritania, sent his spot kick down the center of the goal in the 71st minute.

Bounedjah’s late equalizer left Burkina Faso on four points after two games, behind group leader Angola on goal difference. Gelson Dala scored twice to help Angola defeat Mauritania 3-2 in the other Group D game.

Algeria was left with two points from its opening two games, while Mauritania has zero. Only the top two in each group are assured of progress. Algeria plays Mauritania on Tuesday.

“It’s a shame, but that’s the competition, that’s the Africa Cup,” Traoré said of missing the chance to guarantee Burkina Faso's progress. “We have four points this evening. We’ll rest, and then we’ll go to win the third match.”

Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

Algeria had made the better start but the Burkinabé improved as their opponents’ intensity dropped in the stifling heat. The temperature in Bouaké was 35 degrees C (95 F) when the game kicked off.

Konaté’s goal before the break was initially flagged offside, but a VAR check found he was in line with the last defender for Abdoul Tapsoba’s cross.

It set off unbridled celebrations among the many supporters who had made the relatively short trip south-west from neighboring Burkina Faso, which reached the semifinals in the last edition.

Bounedjah pounced after the break to equalize on the rebound after Koffi saved an effort from Nabil Bentaleb.

Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah is in action during the African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

Tunisia played Mali later Saturday in Group E.