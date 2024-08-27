SportsSoccer

Rotterdam bans Feyenoord-Ajax game because of planned strike by police in pension dispute

Ajax's Jorrel Hato celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's...

Ajax's Jorrel Hato celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League second qualifying round, second leg soccer match between Vojvodina and Ajax at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Darko Vojinovic

By The Associated Press

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Rotterdam municipality on Tuesday banned the Dutch top-flight match between archrivals Feyenoord and Ajax because of a planned strike by police officers at the grounds this weekend.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb announced the decision, saying that the "security for the players, but also for the public cannot be sufficiently guaranteed without police,” Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

Police have been campaigning for months to maintain their right to early pensions and in recent weeks have raised the stakes by refusing to patrol around soccer matches. The main union has said that officers will hold a union meeting on Sunday instead of patrolling outside Feyenoord's De Kuip stadium.

Feyenoord said in a statement it was disappointed at the cancellation.

“As previously indicated, we understand that people stand up for their cause,” the club said. “However, we do regret that football is being used, not for the first time, to force matters to which we are not a party.”

Matches between Feyenoord and Ajax — known as the Klassieker — have often seen crowd trouble. Last year, their game in Amsterdam was abandoned when hooligans threw fireworks on the pitch at the Johan Cruyff Arena with Feyenoord leading 3-0.

Only home fans would have been allowed into Sunday's match at Feyenoord's De Kuip stadium. Due to crowd trouble in the past, no traveling fans have been allowed for years at league matches between the two clubs.

Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb waits on the podium prior to...

Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb waits on the podium prior to the first stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Rotterdam and finish in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

It was not immediately clear when the match that was scheduled for Sunday will now be played. The Dutch soccer association said it will likely have to be moved to a weekday evening.

“That is not ideal for fans of the Klassieker, but also not for the police and the municipality,” the association said in a statement. It added that it hopes police unions and the government can reach an agreement on early pensions so that the match could still be played on Sunday.

More soccer news

Replacing a great manager is never easy but Slot didn't get that memo at Liverpool3m read
Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive goalkeeper, sent out on loan again by Chelsea
Atletico Madrid struggles to find the net in 0-0 draw with Espanyol in Spanish league1m read
Newcastle nets inside 19 seconds and wins shootout in League Cup as Tonali returns from gambling ban1m read
Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME