Man City defender Manuel Akanji out for 8-10 weeks after needing surgery on muscle injury
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji could be out for up to 10 weeks after needing an operation on a muscle injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.
Akanji sustained the injury in the first half of the 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday.
Guardiola said Akanji will have surgery on Saturday and will miss eight to 10 weeks.
