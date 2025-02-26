SportsSoccer

Spanish soccer fan given 1-year prison sentence for racially abusing Carlos Akapo

By The Associated Press

MADRID — A soccer fan who racially abused former Cádiz defender Carlos Akapo during a league match at Granada three years ago has been given a one-year prison sentence by a Spanish court.

The supporter, who was also handed a 14-month stadium ban, was caught on camera making monkey gestures towards Akapo, who is Black, during Cádiz’s 0-0 draw at Granada in February 2022.

Akapo, who now plays for Brazilian club Amazonas, applauded the news on social media. La Liga — which reported the abuse to Spanish authorities at the time — also welcomed the long-awaited verdict.

“La Liga has been notified of the sentence against the fan who directed racist insults to the player Carlos Akapo during the Granada vs. Cadiz match of Feb. 28, 2022,” it said in a statement on its X account.

“This closes one of the oldest cases of racist incidents against which La Liga is fighting to eradicate hatred in soccer.”

The fan will likely serve a suspended sentence. In Spain, defendants without previous convictions rarely spend time in jail for sentences of less than two years for a non-physically violent crime.

Akapo was born in Spain but represents Equatorial Guinea — his father’s country — at international level.

He left Cádiz for Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes in August 2022. The 31-year-old joined Amazonas earlier this month.

“Cádiz welcomes this news and will continue to ensure the safety and integrity of its members both on and off the pitch, defending the values of integrity and equality that must prevail in today’s society,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

More soccer news

Spanish soccer fan given 1-year prison sentence for racially abusing Carlos Akapo1m read
Liverpool manager Arne Slot handed 2-match touchline ban for confronting match officials1m read
Real Madrid forward Mbappé to miss Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad after tooth problem
Chung Mong-gyu is an overwhelming winner in Korea Football Association elections
Matildas condemn misogynistic comments by radio host about Australian women's soccer team2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME