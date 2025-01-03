Bournemouth signs teenage defender Matai Akinmboni from DC United

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Premier League club Bournemouth signed 18-year-old American defender Matai Akinmboni from DC United on Friday.

The center back, who made his Major League Soccer debut at age 15, signed a long-term deal though neither club disclosed financial terms of the transfer.

“He is an exciting young player we have been monitoring for an extended period and have been impressed by his progress," Bournemouth first-team technical director Simon Francis said in the team's announcement. “Matai is a player we believe has a very bright future and we are looking forward to seeing him develop with us.”

The 6-foot-3 (1.91-meter) Maryland native has represented the United States at several youth levels.

The teenager joined DC United on a homegrown contract in August 2022 after representing affiliate club Loudoun United.

Akinmboni's first game for DC United was at age 15 years, 328 days, which made him the sixth youngest player in MLS history to debut, his former team said.

In all, he made 17 appearances for the MLS team including 10 in the 2024 season.

DC United said Friday that Bournemouth will pay "an undisclosed transfer fee plus additional add-ons based on performance.” The MLS team will also “retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Akinmboni.”

U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams is in his second season at Bournemouth.