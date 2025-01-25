Akliouche scores stunning overhead kick for Monaco in Ligue 1
MONACO — Maghnes Akliouche scored a contender for goal of the season with a stunning overheard kick for Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
The attacking midfielder rose to meet Vanderson’s cross from the right and turned in mid-air to volley the ball in with his left foot.
It was the 22-year-old Frenchman's third league goal of the season, having netted twice against Toulouse in November.
Akliouche scored seven league goals for Monaco last season and is one of the club's most highly rated players.
He represented France at last year's Paris Olympics, where Les Bleus lost in the final to Spain.
