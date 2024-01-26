Omorodion leads Alaves past La Liga bottom club Almeria

MADRID — Samuel Omorodion scored two and made another as Alaves beat Almeria 3-0 in the Spanish league on Friday.

The 19-year-old centre forward sprinted away from the Almeria defense and slipped the ball under the advancing goalkeeper after 10 minutes.

Then eight minutes into the second half he was brought down in the box by goalkeeper Luís Maximiano and Luis Rioja converted the penalty for 2-0.

Omorodion capped a fine evening three minutes from time when he rifled home from a tight angle. The brace was his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Alaves and helped them move up one place to 11th in La Liga.

“We’re on a good run, playing well and winning,” Omorodion told Movistar. “I am happy for the way I played but overall because I helped the team. It’s been a perfect evening.

“This could be my best performance of the season.”

Spain Under-21 cap Omorodion revealed he might have had a hat trick but Rioja turned down his request to take the penalty.

Rioja’s goal was his third in four games, all three from the penalty spot.

The result was another setback for Almeria, which still hasn't won this season. The club is at rock bottom in the standings.