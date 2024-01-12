SportsSoccer

Last-minute winner gives Alaves 3-2 win over Sevilla in thrilling Spanish league game

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Alaves scored three goals for only the third time this season, with a last-gasp strike giving the visitors a dramatic 3-2 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Friday.

Center half Nahuel Tenaglia put Alaves 1-0 up from a corner after 26 minutes and Kike Garcia doubled the visitors lead five minutes before halftime, his shot taking a deflection on its way past Marko Dmitrović.

Former Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir got a goal back for Sevilla in the 70th, and Lucas Ocampos’ equalizer from the penalty spot 10 minutes later set up a tense finale.

But the visitors roared back to claim their first league win since November thanks to Rubén Duarte's 90th-minute header from a corner kick.

“It can’t be a set piece every time," disappointed Sevilla defender Jesus Navas said of the late goal. “That’s a lack of concentration.

“You can’t make those mistakes because they cost you dearly. You can't lose a game that way.”

The three points lifted Alaves into 13th place on 20 points. It also marked its first home-and-away double over Sevilla since the 1954-5 season.

Sevilla remains in 16th place with 16 points.

Real Madrid and Girona lead the league with 48 points.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME