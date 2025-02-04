SportsSoccer

Albania and Serbia to co-host European U21 Championship after historical tensions

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — Albania and Serbia will co-host the European Under-21 Championship in a move that could help ease political tensions between the nations.

On Tuesday, UEFA confirmed the 2027 tournament would be shared between the Balkan neighbors.

Historic tensions had been heightened by the 1990s Balkans conflicts and especially since 2008 when majority ethnic Albanians declared independence in the former Serbian province of Kosovo. Serbia refuses to recognize that independence and considers Kosovo the cradle of its statehood.

Both Albania and Serbia have faced sanctions from European soccer's governing body because of politically-charged incidents involving fans.

In 2014, a notorious drone incident at a game between the nations ignited clashes between players and fans.

Despite that history, the Serbian and Albanian soccer federations teamed up last year to plan the organization of the 16-team U21s Euros, which is played every two years and needs eight stadiums to host 31 games.

UEFA said the opening match would take place in Serbia and the final would be in Albania.

More soccer news

On eve of his 40th birthday, Ronaldo says he is the best soccer player ever1m read
Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne
Police officer felt 'belittled' after incident with Chelsea's Sam Kerr, court hears2m read
Why Marseille did not make a move to recruit Paul Pogba during the transfer window1m read
Spain men's coach De la Fuente distances himself from Hermoso kiss case at Rubiales trial2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME