Albertin Montoya named coach of NWSL expansion team Bay FC

SAN FRANCISCO — National Women's Soccer League expansion franchise Bay FC has named Albertin Montoya as its head coach.

Montoya, a long-time resident of the San Francisco Bay Area with experience in both youth and professional soccer, most recently served as interim coach of the NWSL's Washington Spirit last year. Bay FC will begin play next season.

Montoya coached FC Gold Pride in the Women's Professional Soccer League in 2009 and 2010, and was co-head coach of the California Storm in the Women's Premier Soccer League from 1999-2006.

“We entered into the head coach selection process with a very definitive list of desired qualities and credentials, and as we moved through the process, Albertin was by far our leading candidate," Lucy Rushton, Bay general manager, said in a statement. "His football philosophy — and his strong commitment to it — matches up perfectly with the style of play and the team identity we want our club to embody."

Bay FC was announced as the league's 14th team in April. The club was founded by former players Aly Wagner, Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne. San Francisco-based investment firm Sixth Street is the majority backer. Rushton was named GM in June.

Bay FC and the Utah Royals will begin play next year. A 15th expansion team in Boston announced last week will join in the 2026 season.