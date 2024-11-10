SportsSoccer

Alejandro Garnacho's unusual goal reaction explained by Man United captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho , right, celebrates with his teammate...

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho , right, celebrates with his teammate Bruno Fernandes after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov.10, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Alejandro Garnacho's low-key goal celebration against Leicester on Sunday was because he believes some Manchester United fans have lost faith in him, captain Bruno Fernandes said.

Garnacho curled a long-range shot into the top corner to seal a 3-0 win for United at Old Trafford, but instead of celebrating with the crowd, he looked frustrated as he made his way back to the halfway line for the restart.

“Garnacho scored a banger but didn’t celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost faith from some fans," Fernandes told the BBC. "I told him people will always moan, but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do.

“I told him to celebrate, it was something special. He is a special player, we have difference-makers. They are the ones who win us games."

Garnacho came on as a 57th-minute substitute and scored his seventh goal of the season.

The 20-year-old Argentina international is considered one of United's brightest young players and scored in last season's FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

