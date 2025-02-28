Man United's Alejandro Garnacho to buy dinner for players after locker room walk against Ipswich

MANCHESTER, England — Alejandro Garnacho will buy dinner for his Manchester United teammates after his reaction to being substituted in the first half against Ipswich on Wednesday.

Garnacho headed straight to the locker room when replaced by Noussair Mazraoui just before halftime, with United coach Ruben Amorim having to reorganize his team following a red card for Patrick Dorgu.

Unless injured, players are usually expected to take a seat on the bench after being substituted and Amorim said after the 3-2 win that he would speak to the Argentina forward.

“It was funny because in the next day he came to me, to my office. I did some investigations, and he went to the dressing room, he changed his clothes because he was wet," Amorim said Friday. “He watched the game in the different (place), not on the bench. In the end of the game he was there, then he went home, so there’s not an issue there.

“But I told them that in Manchester United everything is important, and the perception in a big club is really important, so he’s going to pay (for) a dinner to all the team, and that’s it.”

Garnacho was left out of United's squad for a game against Manchester City in December. Amorim said at the time that it was important to set high standards at the club.

“He’s a young kid that will learn,” Amorim said. “The important thing is that in the next morning he was speaking with me.”

Garnacho is expected to be in contention when United plays Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson