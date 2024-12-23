World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta fired by last-place Serie A club Monza

SportsSoccer

Monza's head coach Alessandro Nesta gestures during the Serie A soccer match between AC Monza and Juventus at U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy, Sunday Dec. 22 , 2024. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

MONZA, Italy — World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta was fired by last-place Monza on Monday after coaching the club to only one win in 17 Serie A matches.

Monza made the announcement a day after losing 2-1 at home by Juventus.

Former Verona coach Salvatore Bocchetti was hired to replace Nesta, with a contract through the 2026-27 season.

Nesta was hired by Monza in June and the team’s only league win this season was a 3-0 victory at Hellas Verona in October.

Nesta was a defender on the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup and played for Lazio and AC Milan. He has also coached Miami FC, Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana.

Monza visits Parma on Sunday.

