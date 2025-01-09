SportsSoccer

Man United forward Amad Diallo signs contract extension to 2030

Manchester United's Amad Diallo reacts at the end of the...

Manchester United's Amad Diallo reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club until 2030.

Diallo, who scored a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with league leader Liverpool on Sunday, has been rewarded for his impressive form this season. He also struck a 90th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in December.

“I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come," he said in the team’s announcement Thursday. "I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.”

The 22-year-old Diallo joined United from Atalanta in 2021 and has had loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland.

He broke into United's first team last season and has gone on to make 26 appearances this term — scoring six goals and providing seven assists in what has been troubled campaign for the club.

“It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I fully believe that we are on the right path and the future is going to be really special. I am ready to give everything to help the team and make our supporters proud again,” he said.

Diallo has developed a habit of scoring important late goals. Last season, he struck at the end of extra time to help United beat Liverpool 4-3 in a dramatic FA Cup quarterfinal match.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring his side's second...

Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

“Everyone is delighted with Amad’s development; his quality on the ball, versatility and determination makes him a key part of the future of Manchester United," technical director Jason Wilcox said.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson


