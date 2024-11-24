SportsSoccer

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United tenure off to a flyer with Rashford goal after 81 seconds

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim gestures during the English...

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

By The Associated Press

Eighty-one seconds.

That's how long it took Manchester United to score a goal in Ruben Amorim's first match in charge, at Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford tapped in a cross from Amad Diallo to give United a 1-0 lead at Portman Road.

Amorim left Portuguese leader Sporting Lisbon to replace the fired Erik ten Hag as United manager and two of his major selection calls were vindicated early in his first game.

Diallo, a winger, was deployed as a wing back in a 3-5-2 formation preferred by Amorim, and his first foray forward resulted in a goal.

Rashford was the scorer after being chosen to start up front ahead of out-and-out strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Rashford has typically been playing as a winger and has been in patchy form for the past two seasons, meaning he has dropped out of the England squad.

