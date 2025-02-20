Europa League game in Brussels briefly suspended due to crowd trouble

BRUSSELS — The second leg of the Europa League playoff between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce was briefly suspended due crowd trouble on Thursday.

The problems took place shortly after Youssef En-Nesyri scored for Fenerbahce in the fourth minute.

The Turkish team had won the first leg 3-0 and was on course to reach the round of 16.

The match was suspended “due to security issues,” UEFA said. Riot police were deployed and play resumed after several minutes.